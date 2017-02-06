2:48 pm, February 6, 2017
Official asks Texas Rangers to help find lost Brady jersey

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 2:38 pm 02/06/2017 02:38pm
Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett sacks New England Patriots' Tom Brady, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is asking the Texas Rangers to help locate Tom Brady’s missing game jersey, which disappeared from the New England Patriots’ locker room after the Super Bowl.

The Republican said in a statement Monday that Brady’s jersey “was stolen” after the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 at Houston’s NRG Stadium, and that city police were already investigating.

Patrick said Texas places “a very high value on hospitality and football,” adding: “It is important that history does not record” that Brady’s jersey was stolen in the state.

He continued: “Whoever took this jersey should turn it in” since the “Texas Rangers are on the trail.”

Brady said after the game that the jersey was missing and joked that he expects to see it soon in an online auction.

