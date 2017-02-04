2:44 pm, February 4, 2017
NFL Referees Association gives Super Bowl tickets to charity

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 2:04 pm 02/04/2017 02:04pm
HOUSTON (AP) — The NFL Referees Association has donated more than 20 Super Bowl tickets to charities nationwide benefiting a variety of causes.

The American Diabetes Association, LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Susan G. Komen Foundation are among the organizations that received tickets to Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.

The NFLRA says umpire Roy Ellison delivered two tickets on behalf of the American Diabetes Association to contest winner Marlissa Clarke at Orlando-based Florida Hospital. Clarke is a participant and fundraiser for the association’s Tour de Cure at Lake Nona.

There were more than 1,500 Super Bowl tickets available for sale Saturday on StubHub, with the cheapest ticket going for $2,347 and the most expensive costing $12,500.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

