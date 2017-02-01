5:33 am, February 3, 2017
NFL Commissioner Goodell: Work to be done before Vegas move

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 2:19 pm 02/01/2017 02:19pm
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answers questions during a news conference during preparations for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

HOUSTON (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league has not made a determination about Las Vegas as the host of a team for the league.

Goodell is speaking to reporters on Wednesday at his annual news conference ahead of the Super Bowl, and a few early questions were related to the Raiders’ plan to move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Goodell says there is “a great deal of work to be done” before that move could happen and that, in general, franchise “relocations are painful.”

He also says the NFL needs to “make sure” there is a “fine line” between team sports gambling and the NFL. Goodell adds that he does not think a casino could own an NFL team.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

