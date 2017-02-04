4:43 pm, February 5, 2017
NFL Comeback Player of the Year

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 7:52 pm 02/04/2017 07:52pm
The NFL Comeback Player of the Year as awarded by The Associated Press and selected by a nationwide media panel:

2016 — Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay

2015 — Eric Berry, S, Kansas City

2014 — Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England

2013 — Philip Rivers, QB, San Diego

2012 — Peyton Manning, QB, Denver

2011 — Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit

2010 — Michael Vick, QB, Philadelphia

2009 — Tom Brady, QB, New England

2008 — Chad Pennington, QB, Miami

2007 — Greg Ellis, LB, Dallas

2006 — Chad Pennington, QB, New York Jets

2005 — Steve Smith, WR, Carolina; Tedy Bruschi, LB, New England

2004 — Drew Brees, QB, San Diego

2003 — Jon Kitna, QB, Cincinnati

2002 — Tommy Maddox, QB, Pittsburgh

2001 — Garrison Hearst, RB, San Francisco

2000 — Joe Johnson, DE, New Orleans

1999 — Bryant Young, DT, San Francisco

1998 — Doug Flutie, QB, Buffalo

