New England Regular Season Statistics

|Passing
|
|ATT
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|TD
|INT
|Brady
|432
|291
|67.4
|3554
|28
|2
|Garoppolo
|63
|43
|68.3
|502
|4
|0
|Brissett
|55
|34
|61.8
|400
|0
|0
|TEAM
|550
|368
|66.9
|4456
|32
|2
|OPPONENTS
|596
|368
|61.7
|4033
|21
|13
|Rushing
|
|ATT
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Blount
|299
|1161
|3.9
|44
|18
|Lewis
|64
|283
|4.4
|15
|0
|White
|39
|166
|4.3
|16
|0
|Brissett
|16
|83
|5.2
|27t
|1
|Brady
|28
|64
|2.3
|15
|0
|Edelman
|12
|57
|4.8
|9
|0
|Foster
|7
|24
|3.4
|7
|0
|Bennett
|2
|10
|5.0
|6
|0
|Hogan
|3
|9
|3.0
|6
|0
|Garoppolo
|10
|6
|0.6
|10
|0
|Slater
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Bolden
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|TEAM
|482
|1872
|3.9
|44
|19
|OPPONENTS
|368
|1417
|3.9
|45
|6
|Receiving
|
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Edelman
|98
|1106
|11.3
|77t
|3
|White
|60
|551
|9.2
|61
|5
|Bennett
|55
|701
|12.7
|58
|7
|Hogan
|38
|680
|17.9
|79t
|4
|Mitchell
|32
|401
|12.5
|56t
|4
|Gronkowski
|25
|540
|21.6
|53t
|3
|Amendola
|23
|243
|10.6
|32
|4
|Lewis
|17
|94
|5.5
|16
|0
|Blount
|7
|38
|5.4
|16
|0
|Floyd
|4
|42
|10.5
|14t
|1
|Develin
|3
|18
|6.0
|13
|0
|Lengel
|2
|22
|11.0
|18t
|1
|Bolden
|2
|15
|7.5
|13
|0
|Garoppolo
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Foster
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|Slater
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|368
|4456
|12.1
|79t
|32
|OPPONENTS
|368
|4033
|11.0
|66
|21
|Interceptions
|
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Butler
|4
|28
|7.0
|21
|0
|Ryan
|2
|44
|22.0
|46
|0
|Collins
|2
|31
|15.5
|18
|0
|Chung
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|Harmon
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|McCourty
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Rowe
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Van Noy
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|13
|107
|8.2
|46
|0
|OPPONENTS
|2
|16
|8.0
|14
|0
|Punting
|
|NO.
|YDS
|AVG
|Allen
|72
|3217
|44.7
|TEAM
|72
|3217
|44.7
|OPPONENTS
|80
|3639
|45.5
|Punt Returns
|
|NO.
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|Amendola
|18
|121
|6.7
|0
|Edelman
|15
|135
|9.0
|0
|C.Jones
|11
|46
|4.2
|0
|Chung
|1
|7
|7.0
|0
|TEAM
|45
|309
|6.9
|0
|OPPONENTS
|27
|134
|5.0
|0
|Kickoff Returns
|
|NO.
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|C.Jones
|8
|180
|22.5
|0
|Amendola
|5
|129
|25.8
|0
|Slater
|3
|52
|17.3
|0
|Edelman
|3
|44
|14.7
|0
|Develin
|3
|35
|11.7
|0
|Lewis
|2
|35
|17.5
|0
|White
|2
|28
|14.0
|0
|McCourty
|2
|9
|4.5
|0
|Foster
|1
|30
|30.0
|0
|TEAM
|29
|542
|18.7
|0
|OPPONENTS
|40
|771
|19.3
|0
|Kicking
|
|XP/XPA
|FG/FGA
|PTS
|Gostkowski
|46
|49
|27
|32
|127
|TEAM
|46
|49
|27
|32
|127
|OPPONENTS
|23
|24
|21
|29
|86