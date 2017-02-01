New England Regular Season Statistics

5:24 am, February 3, 2017
By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 7:50 pm
Passing
ATT COM PCT YARDS TD INT
Brady 432 291 67.4 3554 28 2
Garoppolo 63 43 68.3 502 4 0
Brissett 55 34 61.8 400 0 0
TEAM 550 368 66.9 4456 32 2
OPPONENTS 596 368 61.7 4033 21 13
Rushing
ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD
Blount 299 1161 3.9 44 18
Lewis 64 283 4.4 15 0
White 39 166 4.3 16 0
Brissett 16 83 5.2 27t 1
Brady 28 64 2.3 15 0
Edelman 12 57 4.8 9 0
Foster 7 24 3.4 7 0
Bennett 2 10 5.0 6 0
Hogan 3 9 3.0 6 0
Garoppolo 10 6 0.6 10 0
Slater 1 5 5.0 5 0
Bolden 1 4 4.0 4 0
TEAM 482 1872 3.9 44 19
OPPONENTS 368 1417 3.9 45 6
Receiving
NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Edelman 98 1106 11.3 77t 3
White 60 551 9.2 61 5
Bennett 55 701 12.7 58 7
Hogan 38 680 17.9 79t 4
Mitchell 32 401 12.5 56t 4
Gronkowski 25 540 21.6 53t 3
Amendola 23 243 10.6 32 4
Lewis 17 94 5.5 16 0
Blount 7 38 5.4 16 0
Floyd 4 42 10.5 14t 1
Develin 3 18 6.0 13 0
Lengel 2 22 11.0 18t 1
Bolden 2 15 7.5 13 0
Garoppolo 1 3 3.0 3 0
Foster 1 2 2.0 2 0
Slater 0 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 368 4456 12.1 79t 32
OPPONENTS 368 4033 11.0 66 21
Interceptions
NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Butler 4 28 7.0 21 0
Ryan 2 44 22.0 46 0
Collins 2 31 15.5 18 0
Chung 1 4 4.0 4 0
Harmon 1 0 0.0 0 0
McCourty 1 0 0.0 0 0
Rowe 1 0 0.0 0 0
Van Noy 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 13 107 8.2 46 0
OPPONENTS 2 16 8.0 14 0
Punting
NO. YDS AVG
Allen 72 3217 44.7
TEAM 72 3217 44.7
OPPONENTS 80 3639 45.5
Punt Returns
NO. YDS AVG TD
Amendola 18 121 6.7 0
Edelman 15 135 9.0 0
C.Jones 11 46 4.2 0
Chung 1 7 7.0 0
TEAM 45 309 6.9 0
OPPONENTS 27 134 5.0 0
Kickoff Returns
NO. YDS AVG TD
C.Jones 8 180 22.5 0
Amendola 5 129 25.8 0
Slater 3 52 17.3 0
Edelman 3 44 14.7 0
Develin 3 35 11.7 0
Lewis 2 35 17.5 0
White 2 28 14.0 0
McCourty 2 9 4.5 0
Foster 1 30 30.0 0
TEAM 29 542 18.7 0
OPPONENTS 40 771 19.3 0
Kicking
XP/XPA FG/FGA PTS
Gostkowski 46 49 27 32 127
TEAM 46 49 27 32 127
OPPONENTS 23 24 21 29 86

