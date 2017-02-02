5:13 am, February 3, 2017
Maine governor again won’t support Patriots in Super Bowl

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 9:00 am 02/02/2017 09:00am
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Another year, another Patriots Super Bowl appearance that Maine Gov. Paul LePage has no interest in watching.

The Republican governor of New England’s biggest state said during a WGAN-AM radio appearance on Thursday that he won’t watch the big game against the Atlanta Falcons.

LePage says he continues to have “a real hard time getting over what Bob Kraft did to the state of Connecticut.” The Patriots owner terminated a deal to move the franchise to Hartford in 1999.

The governor also says the Patriots were wrong to have selected Aaron Hernandez when it knew “he was a bad guy from the get-go.” The ex-player is now a murder convict.

LePage also bashed the Patriots before their appearance in the Super Bowl two years ago. He’s a fan of the New York Giants.

