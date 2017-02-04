4:43 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Khalil Mack edges Von…

Khalil Mack edges Von Miller for top defensive player

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 7:14 pm 02/04/2017 07:14pm
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Oakland’s All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack has won the 2016 Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, edging last season’s Super Bowl MVP, Von Miller, by one vote.

Mack drew 18 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL. Denver linebacker Miller was next at 17 in balloting announced Saturday night.

Mack was, by far, the standout player on a Raiders defense that ranked only 26th overall. He had 11 sacks, took part in 73 tackles, forced five fumbles and recovered three, and even had an interception for a touchdown. He’s the second Oakland defender to win the award; cornerback Lester Hayes got it in 1980.

Miller also had a big year with 13½ sacks, 78 tackles and three forced fumbles for the fourth-rated Broncos.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Khalil Mack edges Von…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News