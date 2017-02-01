Jets hire Stump Mitchell as running backs coach

NEW YORK (AP) — The Jets have hired former Cardinals assistant Stump Mitchell as their running backs coach.

Mitchell served in the same role the last four seasons with Arizona, including working with Jets coach Todd Bowles from 2013-14 on Cardinals coach Bruce Arians’ staff.

The Jets announced the hiring Wednesday.

The 57-year-old Mitchell replaces Marcel Shipp, who was not retained by Bowles after the season. The former NFL running back helped develop the Cardinals’ David Johnson into one of the league’s top playmakers, and takes over a Jets unit that includes Matt Forte and Bilal Powell. He also has been an assistant with Seattle and Washington, and was the head coach at Morgan State (1996-98) and Southern (2010-12).

Mitchell played nine NFL seasons and ranks second on the Cardinals’ career rushing list with 4,649 yards. He also holds the franchise record with 11,998 all-purpose yards.

