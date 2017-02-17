9:30 pm, February 17, 2017
Jets cornerback Revis turns self in following fight claims

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 9:07 pm 02/17/2017 09:07pm
In this Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, photo, New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis walks on the field after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J. Revis faces five pending charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, after allegedly being involved in a fight with two men on Sunday, Feb. 12. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis has turned himself in to Pittsburgh police following charges alleging he was involved in a fight with two men last weekend.

Revis entered a Municipal Courts building Friday. He didn’t answer questions on his way in.

A docket sheet filed Thursday says Revis faces counts of aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and terroristic threats over the Sunday altercation.

Revis’ attorney says Revis was physically assaulted by a group of at least five people. He says Revis “feared for his safety” and sought medical attention. He hasn’t described Revis’ injuries.

Police say the fight started when a man began recording a video of Revis and Revis grabbed his phone and tried to delete it. They say other men joined in and two men claimed they were punched and knocked out.

