9:40 am, February 24, 2017
60° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT President Trump addresses CPAC in Maryland around 10 a.m. Listen live.

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Jameis Winston: Comments about…

Jameis Winston: Comments about girls were ‘poor word choice’

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 9:24 am 02/24/2017 09:24am
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, who was accused of raping another student when he was in college, says he made a “poor word choice” in comments about women in a recent talk to students at a Florida elementary school.

The Tampa Bay Times (http://bit.ly/2mkiPhJ ) reports Winston spoke to third- through fifth-grade students at Melrose Elementary in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, telling them about his three rules of life. When the kids got fidgety, Winston told the boys to stand up, reminding them that they’re “strong.” Then, he said the “ladies” are “supposed to be silent, polite, gentle.”

Winston was accused of raping a student in 2012 when they were both Florida State University students. Winston has said they had consensual sex. He was not arrested. Winston and the accuser settled a civil lawsuit in December.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

Topics:
Education News Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Jameis Winston: Comments about…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News