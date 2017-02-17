6:30 pm, February 17, 2017
Jaguars re-sign oft-injured offensive tackle Josh Wells

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 6:25 pm 02/17/2017 06:25pm
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed offensive tackle Josh Wells.

Wells is the third potential free agent to remain in Jacksonville this week, following defensive tackle Abry Jones and receiver Arrelious Benn.

Wells, who was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason, missed most of the last two seasons with injuries. He broke his right thumb in training camp in 2016 and missed time. He tore ligaments in his left thumb during the 2015 preseason and ended up on injured reserve.

The 6-foot-6, 306-pound Wells has appeared in 17 games in three years since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

The Jaguars have three other restricted free agents, including guard Tyler Shatley and safety Peyton Thompson.

