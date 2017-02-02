Game-by-Game Results

|ATLANTA FALCONS
|WON 13, LOST 5
|24 Tampa Bay
|31
|35 at Oakland
|28
|45 at New Orleans
|32
|48 Carolina
|33
|23 at Denver
|16
|24 at Seattle
|26
|30 San Diego, OT
|33
|33 Green Bay
|32
|43 at Tampa Bay
|28
|15 at Philadelphia
|24
|38 Arizona
|19
|28 Kansas City
|29
|42 at Los Angeles
|14
|41 San Francisco
|13
|33 at Carolina
|16
|38 New Orleans
|32
|Divisional Playoffs
|36 Seattle
|20
|NFC Championship
|21 Green Bay
|44
___
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|WON 16, LOST 2
|23 at Arizona
|21
|31 Miami
|24
|27 Houston
|0
|0 Buffalo
|16
|33 at Cleveland
|13
|35 Cincinnati
|17
|27 at Pittsburgh
|16
|41 at Buffalo
|25
|24 Seattle
|31
|30 at San Francisco
|17
|22 at N.Y. Jets
|17
|26 Los Angeles
|10
|30 Baltimore
|23
|16 at Denver
|3
|41 N.Y. Jets
|3
|35 at Miami
|14
|Divisional Playoffs
|34 Houston
|16
|AFC Championship
|36 Pittsburgh
|17