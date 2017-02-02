5:23 am, February 4, 2017
Game-by-Game Results

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 4:00 pm 02/02/2017 04:00pm
ATLANTA FALCONS
WON 13, LOST 5
24 Tampa Bay 31
35 at Oakland 28
45 at New Orleans 32
48 Carolina 33
23 at Denver 16
24 at Seattle 26
30 San Diego, OT 33
33 Green Bay 32
43 at Tampa Bay 28
15 at Philadelphia 24
38 Arizona 19
28 Kansas City 29
42 at Los Angeles 14
41 San Francisco 13
33 at Carolina 16
38 New Orleans 32
Divisional Playoffs
36 Seattle 20
NFC Championship
21 Green Bay 44

___

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
WON 16, LOST 2
23 at Arizona 21
31 Miami 24
27 Houston 0
0 Buffalo 16
33 at Cleveland 13
35 Cincinnati 17
27 at Pittsburgh 16
41 at Buffalo 25
24 Seattle 31
30 at San Francisco 17
22 at N.Y. Jets 17
26 Los Angeles 10
30 Baltimore 23
16 at Denver 3
41 N.Y. Jets 3
35 at Miami 14
Divisional Playoffs
34 Houston 16
AFC Championship
36 Pittsburgh 17

