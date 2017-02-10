7:47 pm, February 10, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Fitzpatrick's Jets contract voids,…

Fitzpatrick’s Jets contract voids, QB becomes free agent

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 7:34 pm 02/10/2017 07:34pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick’s contract with the New York Jets has been voided, as expected, making the veteran quarterback a free agent.

Fitzpatrick re-signed with the Jets last July on a one-year, $12 million deal. Technically, the contract was for two years, but contained language in which the second year would be automatically voided five days after the Super Bowl — meaning, Friday — if Fitzpatrick remained on the roster.

Because his $10 million bonus was prorated over two years to help with the salary cap last year, Fitzpatrick will cost the Jets $5 million in “dead money” this year.

The 34-year-old Fitzpatrick will be free to sign with another team. While he could still re-sign with the Jets, it appears his up-and-down tenure in New York is done after two seasons.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Fitzpatrick's Jets contract voids,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News