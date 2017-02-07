2:42 pm, February 7, 2017
Fire up the duck boats: Patriots take victory lap in Boston

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 8:59 am 02/07/2017 08:59am
New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates with teammate Julian Edelman after the team defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots are taking their victory lap.

MVP quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates and coaches will parade through Boston Tuesday morning following the team’s come-from-behind 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

In typical Boston fashion, players and other team officials will ride in duck boats, the World War II-era amphibious vehicles that are popular with tourists.

Giddy fans wearing Patriots garb were streaming into the city early Tuesday despite a messy forecast of rain and possibly some snow.

It’s still not expected to be as bad as two years ago, when the Patriots victory parade was delayed a day as the region gritted through a season of historic levels of snow.

This is the Patriots’ fifth championship.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Fire up the duck boats: Patriots take victory lap in Boston
