7:13 pm, February 3, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS US judge in Seattle temporarily blocks Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, effective nationwide.

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Falcons C Alex Mack…

Falcons C Alex Mack ready to go in Super Bowl

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 6:55 pm 02/03/2017 06:55pm
Share
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack (51) signals to teammates during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Houston. Atlanta will face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn is feeling better about his Pro Bowl center.

While Alex Mack was again listed as limited during Friday’s final practice before the Super Bowl, Quinn says that Mack looked better than he thought the previous day after viewing the tape.

Mack is slowed by a fibula injury sustained in the NFC championship game.

Quinn says he is confident that Mack will be “able to do on the things we’re going to ask him to do in the game. It’s going to hurt, but a lot of guys are playing through stuff.”

Star receiver Julio Jones (toe) and pass-rushing end Dwight Freeney (calf) were also limited in the final practice at Rice University.

All three were removed from the injury report, however, meaning they’ll be ready to go Sunday.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Falcons C Alex Mack…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News