ESPN reporters writing book on NFL power struggles

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 8:34 am 02/08/2017 08:34am
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answers questions during a news conference during preparations for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham, prize-winning investigative reporters from ESPN, are working on a book about Goodell, team owners and the “momentous power struggles” that shape the league. Crown Archetype told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, that it had acquired the book “Powerball.” (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A pair of prize-winning investigative reporters from ESPN is working on a book about NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, team owners and the “momentous power struggles” that shape the league.

Crown Archetype told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it had acquired “Powerball” by Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham. A publication date has not been set.

According to Crown, “Powerball” will detail the rivalries among owners and their relationship with Goodell, who was booed loudly at the Super Bowl last weekend. Goodell had suspended quarterback Tom Brady of the champion New England Patriots for four games at the start of the season for his role in the so-called “Deflategate” scandal, with the league alleging that Brady used underinflated footballs during a playoff game in 2015.

