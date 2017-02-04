10:14 am, February 4, 2017
ESPN and Giants defensive end Pierre-Paul settle lawsuit

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 9:46 am 02/04/2017 09:46am
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2016, file photo, New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) greets fans before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in East Rutherford, N.J. Pierre-Paul and ESPN have settled a lawsuit over the network's disclosure of his medical records from a 2015 fireworks accident. ESPN announced the settlement on Friday, Feb. 4, 2017, saying it believes that the network's reporting about the injury was newsworthy and journalistically appropriate. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and ESPN have settled a lawsuit over the network’s disclosure of his medical records from a 2015 fireworks accident.

ESPN announced the settlement on Friday, saying it believes that the network’s reporting about the injury was newsworthy and journalistically appropriate.

Giants spokesman Pat Hanlon declined comment.

The network said despite their different points of view, the parties agreed to resolve their dispute amicably. The case was set for trial in August after a Miami federal judge rejected ESPN’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Pierre-Paul was hospitalized in Miami after the July Fourth accident, which caused serious injuries to his right hand. The lawsuit claimed ESPN and a network reporter violated his privacy and Florida medical confidentiality laws by posting the records on social media.

The network argued that the records bolstered a news report.

For more NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

