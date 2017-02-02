6:53 pm, February 2, 2017
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins wins Whizzer White Award

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 6:37 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has won the 2017 Byron “Whizzer” White Award and his foundation will receive a $10,000 donation from the NFL Players Association.

Jenkins received the honor Thursday at the union’s annual Super Bowl news conference. The award is given to a player for his profound dedication to positively impacting his team, community and country in the spirit of the former Supreme Court Justice and football player.

“I’m proud to be able to stand out among men who do so much in their communities,” Jenkins said. “With this donation, they are helping me to change the world.”

Since his foundation was established in 2010, Jenkins has provided programs and initiatives for underprivileged youth in Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio and Philadelphia.

In 2016, Jenkins helped provide nearly 300 families with Thanksgiving meals, presented 13 scholarships to college-bound seniors, and sought to improve race relations by joining four other NFL players in meeting with Congressional members.

Jenkins also serves as a player representative for the Eagles.

