2:11 am, February 26, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Cowboys celebrate '92 title…

Cowboys celebrate ’92 title on anniversary of Jones purchase

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 1:13 am 02/26/2017 01:13am
Share
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, right, and his former Super Bowl-winning coach Jimmy Johnson, center, greet former quarterback Roger Staubach following the 25th Anniversary of Super Bowl XXVII at Gilley's in Dallas, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson reunited Saturday night to celebrate their first Super Bowl-winning team on the 28th anniversary of the day Jones bought the team, fired Tom Landry and hired his former Arkansas teammate as coach.

The reunion of the 1992 team, pitched as a 25th anniversary celebration, was engineered by quarterback Troy Aikman, who was joined by all-time NFL rushing leader Emmitt Smith and receiver Michael Irvin. The so-called “Triplets” won three titles in four years on their way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jones and Johnson shrugged off their bitter split after winning a second consecutive Super Bowl following the 1993 season, exchanging compliments in interviews and warm handshakes before festivities at a nightclub near downtown Dallas.

Five Dallas Hall of Famers — Aikman, Smith, Irvin, quarterback Roger Staubach and running back Tony Dorsett — presented Jones with a painting depicting him in the hall’s bright yellow jacket. Jones was elected this month and will be inducted in August.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Cowboys celebrate '92 title…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News