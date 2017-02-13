6:20 pm, February 13, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Chiefs coach Andy Reid…

Chiefs coach Andy Reid makes minor moves to coaching staff

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 6:02 pm 02/13/2017 06:02pm
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have promoted Brad Childress to assistant head coach and announced that Matt Nagy will take over as the sole offensive coordinator in a minor shake-up of Andy Reid’s staff.

Childress and Nagy served as co-offensive coordinators last season. Their new roles were announced Monday.

Childress takes over from David Culley, who served as assistant head coach and wide receivers coach last season. Culley left in the offseason to be the quarterbacks coach in Buffalo.

The Chiefs already have hired Greg Lewis to work with wide receivers.

Nagy began his coaching career with Reid in Philadelphia, then followed him to Kansas City as the quarterbacks coach. Last year was his first as co-offensive coordinator.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Chiefs coach Andy Reid…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News