6:30 pm, February 17, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Chargers tackle arrested for…

Chargers tackle arrested for violating order of protection

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 6:08 pm 02/17/2017 06:08pm
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle King Dunlap is free on $1,000 bond after being arrested inside his girlfriend’s home for violating an order of protection.

Dunlap was released Friday and is scheduled for a court appearance March 7.

Nashville police found Dunlap inside the home of his girlfriend Thursday night. They confirmed she had an order of protection prohibiting Dunlap from making any contact with the woman and that Dunlap had received a copy of the order.

The eight-year NFL veteran has started 65 of 98 games with Philadelphia and the Chargers. He started all 12 games he played with the Chargers last season.

The Chargers issued a statement saying they are aware of the situation and will continue gathering information and monitoring through the legal process.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Chargers tackle arrested for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

NFL News