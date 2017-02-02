5:11 am, February 3, 2017
Cardinals’ Fitzgerald confirms he’ll return for 2017 season

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 8:39 am 02/02/2017 08:39am
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017 file photo, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald walks off the field after a win over the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game in Los Angeles. Fitzgerald has confirmed he will be back to play a 14th NFL season. In a text to azcardinals.com's Darren Urban, Fitzgerald confirmed a report that he had told ESPN's Jim Trotter on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that he would play another season. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has confirmed he will be back to play a 14th NFL season.

In a text to azcardinals.com’s Darren Urban, Fitzgerald confirmed a report that he had told ESPN’s Jim Trotter on Wednesday that he would play another season.

“Truthful Trotter,” Fitzgerald wrote.

Speaking at the PGA’s Waste Management Open Pro-Am on Tuesday, Fitzgerald said he felt much better physically and had pretty much made up his mind on whether he would return, but wasn’t ready to make it public.

The Cardinals still have not heard definitive word from quarterback Carson Palmer as to whether he will return.

At 33, Fitzgerald led the NFL in receptions last season with 107.

Cardinals' Fitzgerald confirms he'll…
