Capsule of 2017 Hall of Fame Inductees

A capsule look at 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees:

___

Morten Andersen Kicker 6-2, 218

1982-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-2000, 2006-07 Atlanta Falcons, 2001 New York Giants, 2002-03 Kansas City Chiefs, 2004 Minnesota Vikings. … 25 seasons, 382 games. … Fourth-round pick of the Saints in 1982. … Left the game as the most prolific scorer in league history. … Scored 2,544 points (565 field goals, 849 extra points). … Scored more than 90 points 22 times. … Topped 100 points in 14 seasons. … All-time leading scorer for Saints and Falcons. … Led the NFL in field goals in 1987, the NFC in scoring in 1992, and topped all conference kickers in most field goals in 1985, 1987, and 1995. … All-Pro five times. … Voted to seven Pro Bowls. … NFL All-Decade Teams of 1980s and 1990s. … First player to kick three 50-yard field goals in same game, 1995. … His 40 field goals of 50 yards or longer were the most in NFL history at his retirement.

___

Terrell Davis Running Back 5-11, 206

1995-2001 Denver Broncos. … 7 seasons, 78 games.

Selected by Broncos in sixth round (196th player overall) of 1995 draft. … Earned starting tailback position as rookie. … Despite missing final two games of his first season with hamstring tear, eclipsed 1,000-yard mark and added career-high 49 receptions for 367 yards. … In second year, gained 1,538 yards rushing, voted Offensive Player of the Year. … Rushed for 1,750 yards and league-high 15 TDs in 1997. … In 1998, became fourth runner in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in season (2,008) and led NFL with 21 rushing TDs en route to Denver’s second straight Super Bowl title. Was voted league MVP. … Set NFL playoff record of seven straight 100-yard performances spanning 1997-98 postseasons. … Earned MVP honors in 1998 Super Bowl after rushing for 157 yards, three TDs in victory over Packers. … Scored eight rushing touchdowns in 1997 playoff run. … In 1998 playoffs, rushed for franchise postseason-record 199 yards against Dolphins in divisional playoff, 167 yards vs. Jets in championship game, and 102 yards in 1999 Super Bowl victory over Falcons. … Devastating knee injury limited him to just 17 games over his final three seasons. … Three-time All-Pro selection. … Rushed for 7,607 yards, 60 TDs in just 78 career games. … Added additional 1,280 yards on 169 career catches and five TD receptions. … Selected to three Pro Bowls and voted to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

___

Kenny Easley Safety 6-3, 206

1981-87 Seattle Seahawks. … Seven seasons, 89 games.

Senior nominee. … Drafted as fourth player overall by Seahawks in 1981. … Made immediate impact in Seattle with his intimidating style on defense. … Developed reputation as punishing tackler. … Picked as Defensive Rookie of the Year after sensational first season in which he made three interceptions for 155 yards and a TD. … Defensive leader of Seahawks team that advanced to franchise’s first AFC championship game in 1983. … Had seven interceptions for 106 yards to earn AFC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1983. … Voted Defensive Player of the Year in 1984 after league-high and career-best 10 interceptions, including pair of pick-6s (25 yards vs. Patriots; 58 yards vs. Chiefs). … All-Pro four straight seasons, 1982-85. … Chosen for five Pro Bowls (1983-86, 1988). … Member of NFL’s All-Decade Team of 1980s. … Intercepted multiple passes in each of seven NFL seasons. … Led team in interceptions four times (1982, 1983, 1984, 1987). … Career stats: 32 interceptions, 538 yards and 3 TDs. … Also had eight career sacks and returned 26 punts for 302 yards.

___

Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys Owner, President & General Manager, 1989-present.

Contributor finalist. … Purchased Cowboys in 1989 and quickly restored winning tradition to franchise. … Has led Cowboys to unprecedented success on and off the field. … Leadership in sports marketing and promotion has influenced landscape of NFL and America’s sports culture. … Became first owner in league history to win three Super Bowls in first seven years of ownership. … Cowboys made seven playoff appearances, won six division titles and had wins in three Super Bowls (1993-94 and 1996) in Jones’ first decade of owning team. … Dallas has advanced to postseason 13 times under Jones. … Cowboys have posted 10 wins in a season 12 times during Jones era. … Led franchise to NFC East titles five straight seasons, 1992-96. … Also won NFC East crowns in 1998, 2007, 2009, 2014 and 2016. … Vision was driving influence in the creation and development of AT&T Stadium, “crown jewel” of all sports venues. … Continues to provide leadership for NFL in areas of marketing, sponsorship, television, stadium management and labor negotiations.

___

Jason Taylor Defensive End 6-6, 260

1997-2007, 2009, 2011 Miami Dolphins; 2008 Washington Redskins; 2010 New York Jets. … 15 seasons, 233 games.

First-year eligible. … Drafted in third round (73rd overall) by Dolphins in 1997. … Had double-digit sack total in a season six times over an eight-year span (2000-07). … Earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2006 after getting 13 1-2 sacks, two interceptions returned for TDs, 11 passes defended, 10 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 62 tackles. … Returned fumble career-long and team-record 85 yards for TD vs. Broncos, Sept. 11, 2005. … Led NFL with career-high 18 1-2 sacks in 2002. … Had more sacks than any player in NFL from 2000-2011. … Career statistics: 139 1-2 sacks; eight interceptions for 110 yards and three TDs; league record-tying 29 opponents’ fumbles recovered; NFL record six TDs on fumble recoveries; and three safeties (two with Dolphins, one as member of Jets). … Voted to six Pro Bowls. … Chosen first-team All-Pro in 2000, 2002 and 2006. … All-AFC four times (2000, 2002, 2004, 2006). … Picked as Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player four times. … Selected to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

___

LaDainian Tomlinson Running Back 5-10, 221

2001-09 San Diego Chargers; 2010-11 New York Jets. … 11 seasons, 170 games.

First-year eligible. … Selected by Chargers in first round (fifth player overall) of 2001 draft. … Sensational rookie season with 1,236 yards and 10 TDs rushing, plus 59 receptions for 367 yards. … Eclipsed 1,600-yard mark in back-to-back seasons, 2002-03. … Rushed for 1,000 yards in each of first eight NFL seasons. … Scored 10 or more rushing TDs each of nine seasons with Chargers. … Captured back-to-back rushing titles, 2006-07. … Voted NFL’s 2006 Most Valuable Player with league-leading and career-high 1,815 yards and 28 touchdowns rushing. Also had 56 catches for 508 yards and three TDs to set NFL record with 31 touchdowns and 186 points in a season. … Hauled in 100 receptions in 2003. … Set NFL record with rushing touchdown in 18 straight games (2004-05). … All-Pro four straight seasons (2004-07). … Voted Chargers’ Most Valuable Player five times. … Selected for five Pro Bowls over six-season span. … Rushed for 13,684 career yards on 3,174 carries and scored 145 rushing touchdowns. … Added 4,772 yards on 624 catches and 17 TD receptions. … Also threw seven TD passes. … Made NFL’s All-Decade Team of 2000s.

___

Kurt Warner Quarterback 6-2, 220

1998-2003 St. Louis Rams, 2004 New York Giants, 2005-09 Arizona Cardinals. … 12 seasons, 124 games.

Not drafted by the NFL. … Originally signed by and then released by Green Bay Packers in 1994. … Went on to play in Arena Football League with Iowa Barnstormers (1995-97). … Returned to NFL with Rams as free agent and allocated to NFL Europe’s Amsterdam Admirals. … Returned to Rams in 1998. … Went on to become two-time NFL MVP (1999 and 2001) and 2000 Super Bowl MVP after leading Rams to 23-16 victory over Tennessee. … Set Super Bowl record with 414 passing yards. … Had another MVP season two years later when he guided Rams back to Super Bowl. … His season totals included league-leading and career-high 4,830 yards and 36 touchdowns to post a 101.4 passer rating in 2001. … Warner made third trip to Super Bowl in 2008 season when he led Arizona Cardinals to franchise’s first division title since 1975 and first-ever Super Bowl appearance. … Only quarterback to throw for 300 or more yards in three Super Bowls. … Four-time Pro Bowl choice, led NFL in average gain per attempt three times. … Had highest passer rating and led NFL in TD passes twice.

___

Source: Pro Football Hall of Fame.