Buffalo Bills hire Gill Byrd to coach defensive backs

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 12:46 pm 02/07/2017 12:46pm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — First-year Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott has hired Gill Byrd to oversee the team’s defensive backs.

Byrd has 12 years of NFL coaching experience, and was a four-time All-Pro defensive back during a 10-year playing career with the San Diego Chargers (1983-92). He most recently spent the 2014-15 seasons coaching cornerbacks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and held similar roles in Chicago (2006-12) and St. Louis (2003-05).

Byrd is familiar with Buffalo through his son, NFL safety Jairus Byrd. Now with New Orleans, Jairus Byrd played his first five seasons in Buffalo, from 2009-13.

The Bills also announced Tuesday they hired Bobby Babich to serve as an assistant defensive backs coach. Babich spent last season as an assistant at Florida International, and previously worked with McDermott on the Carolina Panthers staff.

For more NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

