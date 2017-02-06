4:18 pm, February 6, 2017
NFL News

Brady suspects game jersey was stolen after Super Bowl win

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 2:52 am 02/06/2017 02:52am
New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises his arms after a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

HOUSTON (AP) — Tom Brady thinks his Super Bowl jersey has been picked off.

The Patriots quarterback, selected the MVP of New England’s 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, couldn’t find his game-worn No. 12 jersey in the locker room after the big win. He told a Patriots equipment manager that he remembered placing it in his locker, adding that “someone stole it.”

After looking through his bags to no avail, Brady told owner Robert Kraft that “someone stole my game jersey.” Kraft told Brady: “You better look online.”

While Brady walked to the team bus, a reporter asked the quarterback if he had recovered the jersey. Brady said he hadn’t and added: “Yeah, it’s going to be on eBay at some point.”

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Latest News NFL News super bowl tom brady
