Brady earns 4th Super Bowl MVP trophy with epic comeback

HOUSTON (AP) — The greatest quarterback in NFL history led the biggest Super Bowl comeback to be the MVP on Sunday night.

Tom Brady rallied New England from a 25-point third-quarter deficit for a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history to earn his fifth Super Bowl title and fourth MVP trophy.

Brady threw touchdown passes of 5 and 6 yards in the second half and tied things at 28 when he connected with Danny Amendola on a 2-point conversion with 57 seconds left.

He then directed the drive in overtime which ended with a 2-yard run by James White to make the Patriots the first team to win a Super Bowl after trailing by more than 10 points.

“We all brought each other back,” he said. “We never felt out of it. It was a tough battle.”

His 466 yards passing are a Super Bowl record, surpassing the 414 yards Kurt Warner had 17 years ago.

He is the first to play in seven Super Bowls and the victory ties him with Charles Haley for most Super Bowl rings.

It’s a triumphant end to a difficult season for Brady, who missed the first four games because of his “Deflategate” suspension and dealt with his mother Galynn Brady suffering through an undisclosed illness. The Super Bowl was the first game she’s attended all season.

“They’re all happy,” he said. “It’s nice to have everybody here and it’s going to be a great celebration tonight.”

Brady also collected the MVP trophy in 2001, 2003 and 2014.

His incredible second half and overtime came after a first half where the Patriots managed just three points and he threw an interception which Robert Alford returned 82 yards for a touchdown.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL