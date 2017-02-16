9:23 am, February 16, 2017
Washington, DC
Win Super Bowl bet? Get date with Bouchard at Nets game

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 9:15 am 02/16/2017 09:15am
Genie Bouchard, walks the court with her blind date, John Goehrke, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in New York. After losing a Super Bowl bet on Twitter Bouchard agreed to go on a date with a random fan. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Genie Bouchard kept her word after the Atlanta Falcons lost the lead.

The Canadian tennis star and now swimsuit model sat courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game Wednesday night with a fan who asked her for a date on Twitter if the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl.

Bouchard tweeted during the Super Bowl that she knew the Falcons would win. A fan named John Goehrke responded to her by writing “if patriots win we go on a date?” and she responded “Sure.”

The Falcons then blew a 25-point lead as the Patriots rallied to win in overtime and Bouchard agreed to keep her word. In New York for ceremonies tied to the “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit issue, in which she appears , she met Goehrke earlier Wednesday . They sat together for the game against the Bucks and came on the court and threw some souvenir balls into the stands.

