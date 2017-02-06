2:47 am, February 6, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Bennett doesn't fear backlash…

Bennett doesn’t fear backlash for skipping White House trip

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 1:50 am 02/06/2017 01:50am
Share
New England Patriots' Martellus Bennett eyes the ball under pressure from Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HOUSTON (AP) — Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett says he is not worried about upsetting team owner Robert Kraft by not attending New England’s trip to the White House as Super Bowl champions.

Bennett said after the Patriots’ 34-28 win over the Falcons on Sunday night that he’s “not going to go” to the traditional meet-and-greet with the president. It will be the first visit of a Super Bowl champion to Washington since Donald Trump was sworn into office.

Trump’s positions have alienated some athletes, which has raised questions about whether some might choose to skip the trip while the new president is in office.

But Bennett said he isn’t concerned about it and thinks the team believes “in whatever I want to do.”

Kraft is a supporter of Trump and attended a celebration dinner in Washington for him the night before his inauguration.

Related Gallery

Photos: Super Bowl LI in Houston

The New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 for a historic Super Bowl win in Houston.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Government News Latest News NFL News White House
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Bennett doesn't fear backlash…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News