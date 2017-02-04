4:43 pm, February 5, 2017
AP NFL Offensive Player Voting

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 7:43 pm 02/04/2017 07:43pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Voting for the 2016 NFL Offensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta 15½

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay 11 

David Johnson, RB, Arizona  8 

Tom Brady, QB, New England  7 

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas  5½

Le’Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh  1 

Derek Carr, QB, Oakland  1 

Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans  1 

