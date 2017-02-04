AP NFL Offensive Player Voting

HOUSTON (AP) — Voting for the 2016 NFL Offensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta 15½
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay 11
David Johnson, RB, Arizona 8
Tom Brady, QB, New England 7
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas 5½
Le’Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh 1
Derek Carr, QB, Oakland 1
Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans 1
