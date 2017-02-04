4:41 pm, February 5, 2017
AP NFL MVP Voting

February 4, 2017
HOUSTON (AP) — The voting for the 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Matt Ryan, Atlanta 25

Tom Brady, New England 10

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas  6

Derek Carr, Oakland  6

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay  2

Dak Prescott, Dallas  1

