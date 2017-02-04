AP NFL MVP Voting

HOUSTON (AP) — The voting for the 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:
Matt Ryan, Atlanta 25
Tom Brady, New England 10
Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas 6
Derek Carr, Oakland 6
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay 2
Dak Prescott, Dallas 1
