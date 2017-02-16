12:23 pm, February 16, 2017
Albert released by Dolphins; Tunsil to move to tackle

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 12:11 pm 02/16/2017 12:11pm
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Left tackle Branden Albert has been released by the Miami Dolphins, clearing the way for 2016 first-round draft pick Laremy Tunsil to move over from guard.

Albert, 32, anchored the Dolphins’ line for three seasons when healthy but missed four games last year because of a wrist injury and illness. He hasn’t played all 16 games since 2011 with Kansas City.

Albert was due to make $8.88 million this year. He mentored Tunsil, who was a three-year starter at left tackle at Mississippi and played mostly guard as an NFL rookie after he was taken 13th in the draft.

Tunsil was touted as a potential No. 1 overall choice before a video was posted on his Twitter account showing him smoking from a gas mask connected to a bong.

