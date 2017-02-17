6:31 pm, February 17, 2017
49ers hire Saleh as DC, Hightower as special teams coach

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 6:22 pm 02/17/2017 06:22pm
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have hired Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator and Richard Hightower as special teams coordinator for Kyle Shanahan’s new staff.

The team also announced the additions of seven other assistants on Friday, including the retaining of senior defensive assistant Jason Tarver and defensive backs coach Jeff Hafley from Chip Kelly’s staff.

Saleh gets his first chance as a coordinator after spending the past 12 seasons as an assistant for Jacksonville, Seattle and Houston.

Hightower returns to San Francisco, where he was assistant special teams coach in 2015. He spent last season in that same role with Chicago.

The other coaches hired are Johnny Holland (linebackers), Jeff Zgonina (defensive line), Marquis Johnson and Dustin Perry (strength and conditioning assistants), and Bobby Slowik (defensive quality control).

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

