49ers hire DeMeco Ryans, Daniel Bullocks as assistants

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 5:00 pm 02/21/2017 05:00pm
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have hired former NFL players DeMeco Ryans and Daniel Bullocks as assistants on coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff.

The Niners announced Tuesday that Ryans will be defensive quality control coach and Bullocks will be assistant defensive backs coach next season.

Ryans played 10 seasons in the NFL as a linebacker for Houston and Philadelphia. He won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2006 and was a first-team All-Pro the following season.

Bullocks played four seasons as a safety in Detroit. He entered coaching in 2012 at Northern Iowa and was assistant defensive backs coach in Jacksonville last season.

San Francisco also hired John Benton as offensive line coach, Michael Clay as a strength and conditioning assistant, Stan Kwan as assistant special teams coach, Vince Oghobaase as assistant defensive line coach and Adam Stenavich as assistant offensive line coach.

