2017 NFL Draft Order

|At Philadelphia
|April 27-29
|First Round
|
|Opponents
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1. Cleveland
|1
|15
|0
|.063
|139
|114
|3
|.549
|2. San Francisco
|2
|14
|0
|.125
|127
|125
|4
|.504
|3. Chicago
|3
|13
|0
|.188
|133
|122
|1
|.521
|4. Jacksonville
|3
|13
|0
|.188
|135
|121
|0
|.527
|5. Tennessee (from L.A. Rams)
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|127
|125
|4
|.504
|6. New York Jets
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|131
|122
|3
|.518
|7. L.A. Chargers
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|139
|117
|0
|.543
|8. Carolina
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|131
|122
|3
|.518
|9. Cincinnati
|6
|9
|1
|.406
|133
|122
|1
|.521
|10. Buffalo
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|122
|131
|3
|.482
|11. New Orleans
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|133
|121
|2
|.523
|12. Cleveland from Philadelphia
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|141
|111
|4
|.559
|13. Arizona
|7
|8
|1
|.469
|117
|136
|3
|.463
|14. x-Indianapolis
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|126
|130
|0
|.492
|15. x-Philadelphia from Minnesota
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|125
|129
|2
|.492
|16. Baltimore
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|126
|127
|3
|.498
|17. Washington
|8
|7
|1
|.531
|131
|123
|2
|.516
|18. Tennessee
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|119
|137
|0
|.465
|19. Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|125
|129
|2
|.492
|20. Denver
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|140
|115
|1
|.549
|21. Detroit
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|121
|134
|1
|.475
|22. Miami
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|115
|138
|3
|.455
|23. New York Giants
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|123
|130
|3
|.486
|24. Oakland
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|129
|127
|0
|.504
|25. Houston
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|128
|127
|1
|.502
|26. Seattle
|10
|5
|1
|.656
|112
|142
|2
|.441
|27. Kansas City
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|130
|126
|0
|.508
|28. Dallas
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|119
|134
|3
|.471
|29. Green Bay
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|129
|125
|2
|.508
|30. Pittsburgh
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|125
|128
|3
|.494
|31. Atlanta
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|122
|132
|2
|.480
|32. New England
|14
|2
|0
|.875
|111
|142
|3
|.439
x-The 14th and 15th selections will be decided by coin flip.