Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Eric Velazquez trainer of Pawtucket (IL), Lee May Jr. hitting coach of Portland (EL), Wilton Veras hitting coach and Phil Millan trainer of Greenville (SAL), Nate Spears hitting coach and Joel Harris trainer of Lowell (NY-P), Angel Berroa assistant coach and Nick Green coaching assistant of the GCL Red Sox, Carlos Coste catching coach and Leonel Vasquez bullpen coach of the DSL Red Sox.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Ryan Vogelsong and Nick Tepesch on minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded OF Mallex Smith, SS Carlos Vargas and LHP Ryan Yarbrough to Tampa Bay for LHP Drew Smyly.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with OF Reymond Fuentes; LHPs Josh Taylor, Yuhei Nakaushiro, Jared Miller and Daniel Gibson; and RHPs Joey Krehbiel, J.J. Hoover, Miller Diaz and Rubby De La Rosa on minor league contracts.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Traded OF Mallex Smith and RHP Shae Simmons to Seattle for LHPs Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Pedro Beato, C Bryan Holaday and LHP Cesar Ramos on minor league contracts.

American Association

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed OF LeVon Washington.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHP Kevin McGovern.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed OF Matt Helms, INF Albert Cartwright and RHP Austin Chrismon.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released LHPs Mac Acker and Porfirio Lopez, C Reed Lavallee and RHP Dario Santangelo.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Dallas G/F Justin Anderson $25,000 for striking Minnesota G Kris Dunn in the head, and New York C/F Kyle O’Quinn $25,000 for striking and pushing New Orleans F/C Anthony Davis from behind.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Vance Joseph coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Jason Kasdorf from Elmira (ECHL) to Rochester (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned C Anton Lander to Bakersfield (AHL). Recalled C Jujhar Khaira from Bakersfield.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Frederick Gaudreau to Milwaukee (AHL). Claimed F Derek Grant off waivers from Buffalo.

American Hockey League

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned D Ed Wittchow to Manchester (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Assigned D Ryan Culkin to Adirondack (ECHL). Signed D Keith Aulie.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA SWIMMING — Announced the retirement of executive director Chuck Wielgus.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Yamil Asad.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M Miguel Camargo to a one-year contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Announced Elam Bear is taking over operation of FC Kansas City.

COLLEGE

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF — Extended the contract of executive director Bill Hancock for three years.

CAMPBELL — Named David Marsh offensive coordinator.

CINCINNATI — Named Brady Collins director of football sports performance, Joker Phillips receivers coach and Jon Tenuta safeties coach.

CLEMSON — WRs Mike Williams and Artavis Scott will enter the NFL draft.

MISSISSIPPI STATE — Named Todd Grantham defensive coordinator.

TENNESSEE — Dismissed G Detrick Mostella from the men’s basketball team.

WAGNER — Named Tatum Colitz associate athletic director/senior woman administrator and Craig Noto assistant baseball coach.

