Washington loses Ross, Baker, Qualls, Jones to NFL draft

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 2:51 pm 01/03/2017 02:51pm
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington announced Tuesday that wide receiver John Ross, safety Budda Baker, defensive tackle Elijah Qualls and cornerback Sidney Jones will forgo their senior seasons and enter the NFL draft.

Each player is expected to be an early-round selection.

Baker was a second-team AP All-American after leading the Huskies with 71 tackles while grabbing two interceptions. Baker started all 41 games during his three years at Washington and projects as a nickel cornerback in the NFL.

Jones started 39 of 41 games during his three seasons, while Qualls was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection this season.

Ross boosted his NFL prospects by leading the team with 81 receptions for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was voted the AP Pac-12 player of the year and was a second-team AP All-American.

More college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org

