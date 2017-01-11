3:33 pm, January 11, 2017
LIVE EVENT The Senate Foreign Relations Committee holds the first of two days of hearings on the confirmation for Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State. Listen live.

Broncos hire Vance Joseph as their head coach

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 3:26 pm
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A runner-up two years ago, Vance Joseph is John Elway’s pick this time around.

“It’s official. Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos!” Elway tweeted early Wednesday afternoon.

Joseph impressed Elway in 2015 when Gary Kubiak got the job. He was on Elway’s short list when Kubiak, 55, stepped down last week over health concerns after Denver (9-7) missed the playoffs a year after winning Super Bowl 50.

Joseph, the 44-year-old ex-Colorado quarterback, spent last season as Miami’s defensive coordinator after building a reputation as one of the league’s top secondary coaches.

After interviewing Tuesday, Joseph returned to Broncos headquarters Wednesday after scuttling plans to fly to California to interview with the Chargers, 49ers and Rams.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

