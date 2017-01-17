3:41 am, January 17, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » USC's Adoree Jackson announces…

USC’s Adoree Jackson announces plan to enter NFL draft

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 3:34 am 01/17/2017 03:34am
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California cornerback Adoree Jackson has decided to skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

He made the announcement Monday.

Jackson excelled as a cornerback, a kick returner and an occasional receiver and ball carrier for the Trojans during his three-year career. He also is an elite long jumper who attempted to qualify for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

A three-year starter at cornerback, Jackson won the Jim Thorpe Award last season as the nation’s top defensive back. He also was selected the Pac-12’s defensive player of the year.

Jackson returned four kickoffs and four punts for touchdowns at USC. He finished his junior year as a key contributor to the Trojans’ Rose Bowl-winning team.

USC receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and offensive guard Damien Mama already declared for the draft.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » USC's Adoree Jackson announces…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News