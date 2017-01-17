Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Josh Hamilton and RHP Dillon Gee on minor league contracts.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed RHP Dylan Floro off waivers from Tampa Bay.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Eddie Newton.

LAREDO LEMURS — Signed INF Brian Burgamy.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed OF Josh Romanski.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Okaro White to a 10-day contract.

NBA Development League

DELAWARE 87ERS — Traded F Brannen Greene to Salt Lake City for the returning player rights to G Corey Hawkins.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the resignation of wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed TE Rico Gathers and WR Andy Jones to reserve/future contracts.

DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted defensive backs coach Joe Woods to defensive coordinator.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart has been named to the 2017 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced on Tuesday.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Kenny Stafford to a two-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Kevin Fiala to Milwaukee (AHL). Placed D Petter Granberg on injured reserve.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Fired coach Jack Capuano. Named assistant general manager Doug Weight interim coach.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Jake Dotchin from Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Chandler Stephenson to Hershey (AHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Mike Moran and D Ryan Michel.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Traded D Rory Rawlyk to Atlanta for cash.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — F Herculez Gomez announced his retirement.

North American Soccer League

JACKSONVILLE ARMADA — Signed D Bryan Burke, Ms Kevan George and Nicklas Maripuu and Fs Danny Barrow, Derek Gebhard, Charles Eloundou and Jemal Johnson.

COLLEGE

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF — Named former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Robert Morris president Chris Howard to the selection committee, replacing Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, whose terms expired. Extended the term for former Vanderbilt coach Bobby Johnson through February 2019.

IONA — Promoted director of athletics Rick Cole Jr. to vice president of athletics administration.

LIMESTONE — Promoted women’s assistant soccer coach Sam Holmes to head coach.

POST (CONN.) — Announced its men’s hockey team will join the Northeast-10 Conference as a scheduling partner beginning with the 2017-18 season.

