Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated LHP Edwin Escobar for assignment. Agreed to terms with DH Edwin Encarnacion on a three-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Gavin Floyd on a minor league contract.

New York-Penn League

BROOKLYN CYCLONES — Named Edgardo Alfonzo manager, Royce Ring pitching coach and Giovanni D’Onza trainer.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Claimed RHP Patrick Mincey off waivers from Fargo-Moorhead.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed OF Keury De La Cruz. Released RHP Roman Madrid.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Josh Goossen-Brown.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed 1B Chris Jacobs.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Andrew Brockett.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned G Wade Baldwin IV and F Troy Williams to Iowa (NBADL).

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Recalled F Richaun Holmes from Delaware (NBADL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Aaron Dobson and P Richie Leone to reserve/futures contracts.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed CB Makinton Dorleant on injured reserve. Signed CB Herb Waters from the practice squad and CB Keith Baxter to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Agreed to terms with WR Derel Walker. Signed G Jarvis Harrison to a reserve/futures contract. Signs G Jarvis Harrison to a Futures Contract

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry, defensive line coach Robb Akey, defensive backs coach Perry Fewell and strength and conditioning coach Mike Clark.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Washington F Evgeny Kuznetsov $2,000 for diving/embellishment.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Activated F Marian Hossa from injured reserve.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Jeremy Smith to San Antonio (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Adam Pelech from Bridgeport (AHL).

American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS— Reassigned F Domenic Monardo to South Carolina (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned D Mason Geertsen to Colorado (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Josh Williams.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Christian Ramirez and M Miguel Ibarra.

MONTREAL IMPACT — Agreed to terms with D Wandrille Lefevre on a two-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Giliano Wijnaldum.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Traded the eighth and 38th overall picks in this year’s draft to Boston for the 12th, 16th and 21st overall picks.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Announced men’s basketball coach Dave Loos is taking a leave of absence to continue chemotherapy. Named assistant coach Jay Bowen men’s interim basketball coach.

CARSON-NEWMAN — Named Kevin Day offensive line coach.

DELAWARE — Named Chris Cosh defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach, Clint Sintim outside linebackers coach, Manny Rojas inside linebackers coach, Blaine McCorkle offensive line coach, Bill Polin tight ends coach, Fontel Mines wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator, Chris Stewart football strength and conditioning coach, Carl Kotz associate director of football operations and Tony Palmieri video coordinator.

FLORIDA — CB Jalen Tabor will enter the NFL draft.

UCLA — Named Jedd Fisch offensive coordinator.

UTAH — OT Garett Bolles will enter the NFL draft.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments