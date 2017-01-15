The Latest: Packers-Cowboys will be 8th playoff meeting

The Latest on the NFL’s divisional playoffs Sunday. (all times Eastern):

3:25 p.m.

Old playoff foes are set to meet again with the Green Bay Packers visiting the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys in an NFC divisional game.

It’s the eighth meeting — tied for the most against any opponent for both franchises. The Cowboys faced the Los Angeles Rams eight times in a span of 13 seasons from 1973-85. Green Bay just had its eighth playoff game against the New York Giants, a 38-13 win last weekend.

The Packers won the most recent meeting, 26-21 in the divisional round two years ago in a game made famous by Dallas receiver Dez Bryant’s catch that wasn’t .

Dallas coach Jason Garrett was quarterback Troy Aikman’s backup when the Cowboys beat the Packers three straight years in the playoffs while winning two Super Bowls from 1993-95.

The Cowboys have a 4-3 series lead in the playoffs. The overall series is tied at 17-all.

3:15 p.m.

NFL’s Sunday divisional playoffs are about to get started, just a few hours later than expected.

With the Steelers game at Kansas City moved to a night start — 8:20 p.m. Eastern instead of 1:05 p.m. — because of an ice storm, the Packers game at the Dallas Cowboys became the opening act.

This is just the latest chapter in a great rivalry that includes the famous 1967 Ice Bowl, when the temperature at Lambeau Field was 15 below zero.

The weather will be much better in Arlington, Texas, where it is about 52 degrees.

comments