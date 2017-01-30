9:26 am, January 31, 2017
Texans add Welker to coaching staff

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 8:05 pm 01/30/2017 08:05pm
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have added Wes Welker to their coaching staff as an offense and special teams assistant.

Welker wrapped up a 12-year playing career in 2015. He had 9,924 yards receiving and scored 50 touchdowns playing for five teams, including spending six seasons with the New England Patriots.

Houston also made some adjustments to its staff with Romeo Crennel, moving from defensive coordinator to assistant head coach/defense and Mike Vrabel shifting from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator.

Coach Bill O’Brien will take over offensive coordinator duties after George Godsey and the team parted ways after Houston was eliminated by New England in the divisional round of the playoffs this season.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Latest News NFL News
