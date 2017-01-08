12:25 pm, January 8, 2017
23° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Sunday activities. See the full list here.
LIVE EVENT WTOP Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley live tweets the Golden Globes starting from 8 p.m. Follow him now.

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Steelers tight end Green…

Steelers tight end Green out against Dolphins

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 11:55 am 01/08/2017 11:55am
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of their big downfield weapons against Miami on Sunday.

Tight end Ladarius Green is inactive for the wild-card game against the Dolphins while he continues to recover from a concussion. Green missed Pittsburgh’s last two games but practiced twice this week before being held out of workouts on Friday.

The Steelers also made defensive end Ricardo Matthews, linebacker Anthony Chickillo, cornerback Justin Gilbert, safety Robert Golden, quarterback Zach Mettenberger and offensive lineman Brian Mihalik inactive.

Miami cornerback Byron Maxwell’s ankle didn’t heal in time for him to return to the lineup. Maxwell is inactive for a third straight week. Dolphins starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill remains out with a sprained knee.

Safety A.J. Hendy, tackle Sam Young, tight end Thomas Duarte and wide receiver Leonte Carroo are also inactive.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Health News Latest News Living News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Steelers tight end Green…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News