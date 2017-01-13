9:36 am, January 13, 2017
Steelers reinstate Joey Porter after some charges dropped

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 9:24 am 01/13/2017 09:24am
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter is rejoining the team in time for Sunday’s playoff game in Kansas City.

The team reinstated Porter on Friday morning. The Steelers placed Porter on leave Monday following his arrest on Sunday night during alleged altercation outside a bar hours after the team’s victory against the Miami Dolphins.

The district attorney dropped the most serious charges on Thursday after examining surveillance videos. Porter still faces charges of disorderly conduct and summary public drunkenness.

Steelers chairman Art Rooney II said in a statement Friday the team has reviewed the situation and took note when several charges were withdrawn.

Porter added in a statement he is grateful to return to the team and regrets the incident.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

