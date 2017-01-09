12:25 am, January 9, 2017
Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter arrested after game

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 12:21 am 01/09/2017 12:21am
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter has been arrested at a Pittsburgh bar following the team’s wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins.

The incident happened just hours after the Steelers defeated the Dolphins 30-12 on Sunday in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

Police say security guards at The Flats on Carson summoned a police officer who was working nearby due to an unruly customer who was allegedly assaulting a doorman. The customer was later identified as Porter.

Police say Porter was taken to Allegheny County Jail. He faces charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and terroristic threats. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

The Steelers say they’re aware of the incident and are “still gathering information.”

