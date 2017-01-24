Sky-high ticket prices for Super Bowl 51

(HOUSTON) – Patriots and Falcons fans; are you hoping to see your team at the Super Bowl in Houston? It may have been easier for them to earn a spot in the big game than for you to get yourself to NRG Stadium.
Unless you’re a die-hard fan willing to pay the price.
The most expensive ticket on StubHub lists for $408,450 for a Suite Level corner seat. The cheapest ticket on the site; $2,599 for an Upper Corner ticket in the 600 section.
The NFL has created package options for the teams’ biggest fans.
Packages include tailgate options, pre-game entertainment and designated access into the stadium among other luxuries.
The ultimate fan packages range from $5,949-$12,749 and up, according to NFL On Location Experiences.
Super Bowl 51 will be played on February 5 in Houston.
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments