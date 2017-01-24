4:36 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Sky-high ticket prices for…

Sky-high ticket prices for Super Bowl 51

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio January 24, 2017 9:00 pm 01/24/2017 09:00pm
Share
iStock/Thinkstock

(HOUSTON) – Patriots and Falcons fans; are you hoping to see your team at the Super Bowl in Houston? It may have been easier for them to earn a spot in the big game than for you to get yourself to NRG Stadium.

Unless you’re a die-hard fan willing to pay the price.

The most expensive ticket on StubHub lists for $408,450 for a Suite Level corner seat. The cheapest ticket on the site; $2,599 for an Upper Corner ticket in the 600 section.

The NFL has created package options for the teams’ biggest fans.

Packages include tailgate options, pre-game entertainment  and designated access into the stadium among other luxuries.

The ultimate fan packages range from $5,949-$12,749 and up, according to NFL On Location Experiences.

Super Bowl 51 will be played on February 5 in Houston.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Money News NFL News Sports super bowl
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Sky-high ticket prices for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News