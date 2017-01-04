1:46 pm, January 4, 2017
Rookie Cook to start for Raiders against Texans in playoffs

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 1:39 pm 01/04/2017 01:39pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Connor Cook will start for the Oakland Raiders in their wild-card game against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio revealed the decision on a conference call Wednesday with reporters in Houston.

Cook will become the first quarterback in NFL history to make his first start in a playoff game.

Cook was thrust into action Sunday during Oakland’s 24-6 loss at Denver after Matt McGloin injured his shoulder. McGloin was starting after Derek Carr broke his leg a week earlier.

Del Rio said the team hopes McGloin is healthy enough to be Cook’s backup on Saturday.

