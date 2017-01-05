7:47 pm, January 5, 2017
Reports: Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon leaving for NFL

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 7:44 pm 01/05/2017 07:44pm
Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon (25) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Jarvis Baxter (1) in the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Joe Mixon, the star Oklahoma running back who was suspended for the 2014 season after punching a woman in the face, will enter the NFL draft.

ESPN and other outlets reported the decision Thursday.

Mixon’s lawyers released video last month of him breaking Oklahoma student Amelia Molitor’s jaw and cheekbone in July 2014, and heavy criticism of Mixon and Sooners coach Bob Stoops followed. Mixon gave a tearful public apology a week later.

Mixon set the school’s single-season record for all-purpose yards this season with 2,331. He closed out his college career with 180 yards from scrimmage and two rushing touchdowns in a 35-19 Sugar Bowl win over Auburn.

The Sooners also will need to replace Samaje Perine, the school’s career rushing leader who also declared for the draft this week.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football NFL News
