1:44 pm, January 4, 2017
56° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Raiders to start Connor…

Raiders to start Connor Cook at QB against Texans

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 1:40 pm 01/04/2017 01:40pm
Share

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders are going with rookie Connor Cook at quarterback in their wild-card game against the Texans.

Cook gets the nod with Pro Bowler Derek Carr out with a broken leg and backup Matt McGloin nursing a shoulder injury that could make it tough for him to practice enough before Saturday’s game at Houston. Cook will be the first quarterback ever to make his first career start in the postseason.

Despite appearing in just one game as a rookie, the Raiders (12-4) say Cook showed some “swagger” when he replaced McGloin in the second quarter on Sunday in Denver, and has their confidence heading into the game against the Texans (9-7) because of what they’ve seen all year.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Raiders to start Connor…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News