Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 5:32 pm 01/29/2017 05:32pm
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MIAMI 9 (217) Brooklyn
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Orlando
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Detroit
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Cleveland
Memphis (208½) at PHOENIX
Sacramento 2 (206) at PHILADELPHIA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at NOTRE DAME Duke
Texas-Arlington 6 at COASTAL CAROLINA
at APPALACHIAN ST 2 Texas State
at TROY 3 Georgia Southern
Georgia St at SOUTH ALABAMA
UALR 1 at LOUISIANA-MONROE
at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE OFF Arkansas St
Oklahoma St at OKLAHOMA
at WILLIAM & MARY 9 Drexel
NFL
Super Bowl – Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
New England 3 3 (58½) Atlanta

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

